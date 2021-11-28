Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to sign £4.5m star who's 'really impressed'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that Harry Souttar to Wolves is a deal that he could see happening.

Bruno Lage's side have been interested in the Australian defender for several months and the Express & Star writer said that it's a possibility.

What's the latest news with Souttar?

The 6ft6 defender, valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt, has been with Stoke for a number of seasons, but only started catching the eye last term.

Souttar has missed just a handful of Championship fixtures across the last two years and has performed at such a level that Premier League sides have started to take a serious interest.

According to the Express, Wolves, along with West Ham and Crystal Palace were keen on his signature in the summer, but he remained with Stoke and has continued to perform for them in the second-tier.

The interest comes despite Bruno Lage's men performing impressively at the back this season, keeping clean sheets on a frequent basis of late, notably in the 1-0 victory over West Ham earlier this month.

During a loan spell with Fleetwood in the Covid-hit 2019-2020 campaign, former Wolves man Stephen Elliott described Souttar as "immense" following his performance in a game against Sunderland.

Hatfield has also been impressed with the centre-back, although Lage's men do face competition from Everton, who recently sent Duncan Ferguson to go and watch the 23-year-old.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a deal you could potentially see. He's a player who has shown more and more about himself in recent seasons and someone, who's really impressed."

Do Wolves need another centre-back?

Lage has continued playing with a back-three this season and has a settled trio in Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman.

But whilst those three have been a major reason for Wolves' recent success under Lage, behind them, the Molineux outfit have little in the way of reserve, should one of them get injured.

Willy Boly is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and with his contract expiring in just over 18 months' time, appears to be heading towards the latter stages of his Wolves career.

Leander Dendoncker is able to slip back into a back-three when needed, but his best position is further forward. Therefore, adding another centre-back to his squad might not be the worst idea by Lage, especially if he wants his side to continue their push for Europe.

