Everton transfer news: 111-cap Toffees target has 'very similar profile to James Rodriguez'

Journalist Paul Brown has questioned recent stories linking Everton with a transfer swoop for Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic.

The veteran forward will turn 33 next year and Brown has likened him to former Toffees star James Rodriguez.

What's the latest news involving Ivan Perisic?

Despite playing regularly for the Nerazzurri so far this season, it appears Perisic's long-term future resides away from the San Siro.

The Croatian international's contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign and recent reports from Italy have claimed he doesn't intend on signing a new contract with the Italian champions.

Amid doubts over Perisic's future, Everton have been linked with a move for the 111-cap attacker by L'Interista.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton signing Ivan Perisic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown has expressed doubts over the Toffees' apparent interest in Perisic and compared the reported target to former Goodison Park star Rodriguez.

Everton signed Rodriguez in summer 2020 but despite returning 15 goal involvements during his single season on Merseyside, the club offloaded him in September to reduce their wage bill by £220k per week.

Brown told GMS: "He does have quality but it's a very similar profile to Rodriguez. If the club didn't want James, why would they want Perisic? He's going to be 33 in February."

Is it a fair comparison?

You can certainly see where Brown's coming from.

Much like Rodriguez, Perisic is a well-established name having plied his trade with some of European football's biggest clubs - namely Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter. But at the point of Everton's alleged interest, he's some way beyond his footballing peak.

Perisic produced only four goals and four assists as Inter claimed the title last season, yet there's no doubting his pedigree.

His CV includes a Champions League title, a Serie A crown and a World Cup final, while back in his heyday he produced 20 goal involvements in a single top flight campaign for Inter.

Nonetheless, at this stage of his career, the wide forward is something of a spent force and considering he's paid £125k per week by Inter, it seems unlikely Everton would be able to agree a contract providing good value for money on their part.

Everton's precarious position in terms of FFP saw them spend just £1.7m during the summer and push Rodriguez out of the club, so it would certainly be strange for them to pursue a deal for a similar kind of player in the coming transfer windows.

