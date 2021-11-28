Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Hugo Lloris' future ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge doesn’t believe Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is making moves to leave the club.

Lloris signed for Tottenham in 2012 from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and has gone on to make over 385 appearances for the Lilywhites.



During the summer transfer window Tottenham signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who has provided competition for Lloris this season.

What is Hugo Lloris' contract situation?

Lloris is Tottenham’s record Premier League appearance maker but the 34-year-old goalkeeper's current deal runs out in June of next year, with the Daily Mail reporting that there have been no talks about a new contract as of yet.



As quoted by the Evening Standard, when quizzed about a new contract back in September, Lloris said: “There’s nothing from the club [about a contract]. It’s not a problem, I’m totally focused. We’ll see later about [that] but there’s no issue at all. We know each other very well.”

As things stand, Lloris will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs regarding a pre-contract come the end of January, and clubs from England in the summer.

What has Michael Bridge said about Lloris' future?

Whilst there doesn’t look to have been any conversations regarding a new contract, Michael Bridge doesn’t think Lloris is looking to move on to another club.



Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “It doesn’t sound like he’s making any moves to go elsewhere, and he looks fit, agile.”

Have Tottenham been linked with any other goalkeepers?

The Daily Mail claim Tottenham have identified Sam Johnstone as a potential replacement for Lloris and the report also states that the club are aware of Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson’s frustration at a lack of game time for the Red Devils.



The 28-year-old's Baggies deal also expires in June 2022, with Sky Sports reporting that West Brom are going to step-up contract talks in January to try and keep the England International at the Hawthorns.



Henderson, meanwhile, has been kept out the starting eleven at Old Trafford by David De Gea in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has had previous loan spells away from Old Trafford at Sheffield United, where he spent the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns with the Blades, putting in some fine performances to be named the club's Young Player of the Year in 2020.

Whether either goalkeeper match the level of experience and ability of French World Cup winner Lloris, however, remains another matter.

Tottenham may well be tempted to go for a more established option if Lloris does leave the club.

