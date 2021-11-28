Arsenal transfer news: "Could be embarrassing" for Gunners as report on £72m star emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that it would be "embarrassing" if Arsenal sold Nicolas Pepe to another Premier League club and he started performing.

The Ivorian has shown glimpses of talent since making the £72m move from Lille back in 2019, but his lack of consistency has stopped him from reaching his full potential.

How has Pepe performed this season?

When Pepe ended the 2020-2021 campaign with five goals in his final three appearances, which is actually 33 percent of all of his Premier League goals, the wide man looked set for a big year.

Pepe generally struggled throughout his first two seasons, but finally threatened to become the player that Arsenal thought he would be when they broke their club record to sign him.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

However, he simply hasn't got going, and due to the form of England pair Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, the 26-year-old is getting very little game-time.

His only start in the last two months came against Crystal Palace and he's contributed just one assist in more than 450 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Such is Pepe's form; he's been linked with a move away from Arsenal and whilst Brown thinks he's unlikely to leave north London, he believes that it would look bad from the Gunners' point of view if he did move on and ended up being a success.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Right now, they spent so much money on him, it would be a surprise if they loaned him, especially if it was to someone in the Premier League, because that could end up being embarrassing if he suddenly rips it up somewhere else and they've paid all that money, and someone is getting the benefit."

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

Where has Pepe been linked?

According to Football.London, Arsenal would be willing to accept £25m for the attacker's services in January, which suggests that his time in the capital might be coming to an end.

Pepe has shown himself as capable of plenty on his day, but has generally delivered little, despite racking up more than 40 goal contributions in the previous two-and-a-half years.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure player? Vincent Janssen Erik Edman Alton Thelwell Henri Lansbury

In terms of where Pepe could end up, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are interested, although they're all keen on a loan deal in January, with an option to buy at the end of the season, which might not meet Arsenal's needs.

News Now - Sport News