Chelsea transfer news: Massive club 'very interested' in deal over £45m star

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Barcelona could be interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

The Blues winger is into his third season at Stamford Bridge, but his future at the club appears far from certain at the moment.

What's the latest news involving Pulisic?

The 41-cap international's season has hardly got going due to an injury problem which has badly disrupted his campaign.

After starting Chelsea's opening game of the season against Crystal Palace, Pulisic did not play again for the team until November due to first testing positive for COVID-19, and then picking up an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech have started to impress in recent weeks, while Thomas Tuchel also has Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to call upon.

Therefore, it is not particularly clear as to how Pulisic will get back into the side on a regular basis, meaning that a move away could be on the cards.

What has Brown said about Pulisic's future?

Brown feels that Pulisic may be some way down the pecking order at Chelsea right now, and has claimed that Barcelona could make an approach for the winger soon.

Speaking about the forward's situation to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “There are very strong suspicions in Spain that Barcelona are very interested.”

Should Pulisic stick around at Chelsea?

As things stand, it is a little difficult to tell how Tuchel feels about Pulisic. He has not been available for most of the season thus far, and now that he has returned, the German manager is understandably being cautious with Pulisic to limit the chances of him suffering a setback.

Therefore, it would probably be wise for Pulisic to see how things go over the next month heading into the January transfer window to establish exactly where he stands at the club.

However, if he is consistently left out of the team over the coming weeks, a transfer to Barcelona could be a deal that suits all parties.

Pulisic is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, so Chelsea would likely get a hefty fee if they let him go. The player himself is now 23, and needs to start playing regularly, and he would likely get that opportunity at Barcelona given that Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann departed the club in the summer.

The next few weeks promise to be very important for the youngster, as it could help him make a big decision on his future.

