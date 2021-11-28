Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vinicius Jr scored a brilliant 87th minute winner for Real Madrid against Sevilla on Sunday evening.

Real went into the game at the Bernabeu looking to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

Sevilla, meanwhile, knew a win would take them above Los Blancos and to the summit of the table.

It was the away side that broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Rafa Mir.

Real levelled proceedings 25 minutes later. A speculative 30-yard effort from Eder Militao was pushed on to the post and Karim Benzema had the easy task of tucking home the rebound.

Vinicius then won it with a screamer just before the end of normal time.

The Brazilian youngster produced a fine first-touch to beat a defender. He cut inside and then fired an unstoppable effort from 20 yards that arrowed into the top corner.

Watch the goal below:

What a beauty. We're still relatively early into campaign but that goal could be extremely important come the end of the season.

That was Vinicius' ninth goal in 14 La Liga games in 2021/22. He really is starting to emerge into one of the best wingers in world football.

At 21 years old, he's only going to get better and better.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius after the game.

He said, per Marca: "What surprises me about Vinicius is the quality he has in scoring a goal. His quality in one-on-one is very strong, but what is surprising is the quality of scoring goals.

"Today he has shown quality in something that he had not shown. It is one more step to be one of the best in the world. The important thing is that he is focused to be effective in the game."

Ancelotti's side now have a four-point lead at the top of the table, with fierce rivals Atletico in second.

Real's next game is on Wednesday where they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu.

