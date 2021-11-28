Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Carrick made the bold move to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

"A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit," Carrick told Sky Sports, per Manchester Evening News.

"Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game.

"It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that. Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed.

"We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game."

The game ended 1-1. Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half but was unable to find a winner for his side.

And he was not happy at all after the game.

Per multiple sources, including the Daily Mail, Ronaldo didn't shake hands with the Chelsea players and ignored the United fans.

He headed straight for the tunnel and muttered to himself as he made his way to the changing rooms.

Roy Keane was one of many pundits that couldn't understand why Ronaldo was not chosen to start.

He said: "Ronaldo has not come back to Man United to sit on the bench. What is the point. He's a world-class players. His stats since coming back to the club are ok. He's got some goals and assists.

"The idea that Ronaldo is going to start closing people down... he's not. But sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players that don't do the bit that you hoped. Like Eric Cantona. But you forgive them because these are the guys that are going to score the winning goals in tight matches.

"Ronaldo has got to be in the starting XI. He could have played today easily."

