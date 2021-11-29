Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane was heavily critical of Michael Carrick’s post-match interview following Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Carrick, taking charge of his second game as United’s interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, praised his players and said he didn’t believe that Chelsea deserved their penalty.

Jorginho equalised from the spot at Stamford Bridge with 20 minutes remaining. The Italian midfielder made the mistake earlier in the second half that led to Jadon Sancho giving the visitors a shock 1-0 lead.

Carrick spoke to Sky Sports after sealing a hard-fought point in west London and you can watch his interview here:

Roy Keane reacts to Michael Carrick's interview

However, Keane - who also had a heated row with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher about United’s decision to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - reacted to Carrick’s comments by saying: “I disagree with everything he said in that interview.”

The Irishman, who felt Chelsea’s penalty was the correct decision, continued: “He was in the dugout with Ole, now all of a sudden he’s proud of the players this week and they had a plan. What about all the other games they had? Why aren’t they making effort in the other games? Why aren’t they closing down people in the other games? We saw all the stats before the game - they’re the worst in the league, closing people down, winning the ball back. Praising players for doing their jobs.

“He was sitting in the dugout for the last few months with Ole. The last few years. And he was sitting with Mourinho as well. All of a sudden he’s proud of the players this week? He’s working with the same players…”

While Keane stopped short of saying every member of Solskjaer’s backroom staff deserved the sack, he added: “They have to be held accountable some of the staff.

“I get the impression in the last few years that it’s been a job for the boys at Man United. Wink, wink, look after each other. Know the right people. And that’s why they’re eighth or ninth in the league.”

Amid reports that United will appoint experienced German coach Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager over the coming days, Keane said: “We hope whoever comes into the club starts making the right decisions and gets the right people in for the job, and not because you might know somebody or because someone’s a decent guy.

“There’s definitely a bit of a pals act going on at Man United, without a doubt.”

Watch Keane’s rant in full here:

You’re always guaranteed drama whenever Keane’s on TV.

