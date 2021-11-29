Aston Villa latest news: Steven Gerrard could form transfer link-up with Liverpool

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football journalist Emmet Gates could see some of Liverpool’s fringe players joining Aston Villa now Steven Gerrard is in charge at Villa Park.



Liverpool legend Gerrard was appointed as the new Aston Villa head coach, putting pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal, and got off to the best possible start as his new side beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in his first match in the Villa Park dugout.



With just over a month until the January transfer window opens, Gerrard has got ample time to assess his squad and see where he may want to strengthen or add competition for places.

Who have Aston Villa been linked with?

Prior to his arrival at Villa Park, the Daily Express speculatively mooted four players that Gerrard could look to sign from Liverpool.

The first of those was Divock Origi, with the report suggesting that a loan move seems the most likely option.

Takumi Minamino was also mentioned as the Express claimed the Japan international could look for another short-term move away to increase his game time like he did when he joined Southampton.



Also mooted were midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and defender Nathanial Phillips.



Football Insider have reported that Aston Villa are prepared to spend big money on new players and that the two positions of priority are centre-back and defensive midfield.

What has Emmet Gates said about a possible Liverpool and Aston Villa link-up?

When quizzed as to whether he sees a transfer link-up between Villa and Liverpool now that Steven Gerrard is in charge at Villa Park, Gates told GIVEMESPORT that he could possibly see some of the fringe players at Liverpool join Aston Villa.



Gates told GMS: “Maybe for some of Liverpool’s fringe players, like the likes of Origi or Minamino.”

Which player would fit best into Aston Villa's squad?

As things stand, there wouldn't seem to be much point in Villa signing Origi, aside from the fact his contract situation could make the Belgium international a bargain addition.

Origi's Anfield deal expires at the end of the season, but Gerrard already has last season's top scorer Ollie Watkins and summer signing Danny Ings to choose from in Origi's best position.

Minaimo, though, can play in a number of roles across the midfield and the attack, so he could be a shrewd addition to Aston Villa's squad, even if he's not in the starting XI every week.

Nonetheless, having only scored twice on loan at Southampton last season, there's a debate to be had over whether the Japanese star actually possesses the quality Villa need to progress up the league table.

