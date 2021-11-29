Crystal Palace transfer news: £10.8m Vieira target could still end up at Selhurst Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay wouldn’t dismiss Crystal Palace signing a striker, but has admitted it’s not a necessity for now.



Patrick Vieira moved to sign a forward in the summer as he brought Odsonne Edouard into the club from Celtic for a fee in the region of £14m, which could rise to £18.5m according to Sky Sports.



With the January transfer window just around the corner, could Crystal Palace look to add another attacker to their ranks?

What's the latest transfer news involving Crystal Palace?

The Daily Mail reported that Crystal Palace are admirers of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, along with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The same report also states that Nketiah - who Transfermarkt value at £10.8m - has told Arsenal of his desire to leave the club with his contract due to expire next summer.



The Eagles were linked with a move for the Arsenal youngster during the last transfer window, with the Mirror stating that he was one of Vieira’s top targets.

The Sun also claimed that Patrick Vieira’s side were weighing up a move for Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.

Alan Nixon mentioned on Twitter that the Eagles may revisit the Dike deal if the price is right but further stated that they are in such a good place that they may not need anyone when the winter window opens.

What has Tom Barclay said about Crystal Palace looking for a striker?

Whilst stating that it wouldn't be essential for Crystal Palace to sign a striker, Tom Barclay didn't completely rule it out and mentioned Nketiah as a potential future addition.



Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s more of a nice aspiration to have rather than a necessity now, but I wouldn’t dismiss it. Particularly if you can get someone like Nketiah at the end of the season for whatever the tribunal fee would be.”

Do Palace need to add a striker to their ranks?

Crystal Palace aren’t exactly short of options in the forward department. After signing Edouard during the summer Vieira now has the Frenchman, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Phillipe to potentially choose from at centre-forward.



As well as being able to operate centrally, Edouard has also featured out on the left wing for the Eagles this season under Patrick Vieira, whilst Benteke has had plenty of game time leading the line.

Palace do look pretty well stocked but they're still lacking an out-and-out dependable goalscorer, with no Eagles player scoring more than four times in the Premier League before this weekend.

