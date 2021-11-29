West Brom transfer news: Huge claim emerges on when Sam Johnstone could leave Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons there's more chance Sam Johnstone leaves West Brom in the summer than in January.

The England goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and has been strongly linked with a January move away from the Hawthorns.

What's the latest news involving Johnstone?

With Johnstone moving towards the end of his deal at West Brom, something has got to give sooner rather than later.

Southampton, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League clubs linked with the 28-year-old in recent months.

However, the latter three all added goalkeepers to their squads in the summer, which leaves the Saints favourites for his signature.

But clubs interested in Johnstone must decide whether it's in January or the summer. The benefit of a winter move is that clubs might be reluctant to spend money on someone who's available for free a matter of months later, which could allow a free run at his signature.

However, whilst a free transfer is appealing, the list of interested clubs is likely to increase by the time the summer window opens.

But from Johnstone's perspective, Barclay reckons that waiting until the end of the season would be his best option.

What did Hatfield say about Johnstone?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Why would he make the move then and forego the chance to have a higher wage? And he will be on a free transfer where more teams will be interested."

Who is likely to be Johnstone's next club?

There's no guarantee that Johnstone actually leaves West Brom. Were the Baggies to improve on their current form and end up getting promoted, he could end up extending his stay with the club.

But, right now, that doesn't look likely. Therefore, the ex-Manchester United man will have to assess his options and decide which of the interested clubs is best for him.

Tottenham and Arsenal have Hugo Lloris and Aaron Ramsdale respectively, which makes a move to north London unlikely, whilst West Ham currently have two senior goalkeepers battling it out for the number one spot.

Therefore, with both of Southampton's current goalkeepers out of contract, although Alex McCarthy is set to sign fresh terms, a switch to St Mary's appears his most likely destination at this current moment.

