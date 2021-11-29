Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi played together for Paris Saint-Germain for the first time against Saint-Etienne on Sunday afternoon.

Ramos made his long-awaited debut for PSG following a six-month injury lay-off, and the legendary Spanish defender impressed on his maiden start.

However, it was Messi who stole the limelight, registering a superb hat-trick of assists to inspire Mauricio Pochettino’s side to a 3-1 victory.

PSG now find themselves 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, having won 13 of their opening 15 fixtures.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury and could be sidelined for up to six weeks but PSG are still the overwhelming favourites to end the season as champions of France.

Most football fans never could have envisaged Ramos and Messi playing together on the same team.

Fierce rivals during their time with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, the pair had many heated encounters down the years. Messi will never forget the worst challenges that he received from Ramos during various Clasicos.

But after playing together for the first time, Ramos is now firmly Team Messi.

What did Sergio Ramos say about Messi and Ballon d'Or?

Asked about Messi potentially winning a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday, Ramos told ESPN after the game: “Yes, obviously I will always defend those on my team.

“I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Per Marca, Ramos added: "He's in good shape, and I think he's the kind of player who really makes a difference.

"He's a unique player and it's a privilege to have him in the team.

"I think that bit by bit, each of us is going to bring our own quality to make Paris Saint-Germain even greater and achieve the things we want to achieve."

Things we never expected to see: Ramos hailing his teammate Messi and expressing his desire to see the Argentine forward win another Ballon d’Or award.

And yes, hearing Ramos utter these words of praise for Messi will sting many back in Madrid.

Will Lionel Messi win 2021 Ballon d'Or award?

Messi faces competition for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

PSG’s No. 30, however, is the strong favourite to win the prestigious individual accolade after leading Argentina to their first major tournament since 1993 at the Copa America back in the summer.

