Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher were involved in a heated argument after Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United on Sunday evening and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink was the man sat between the pair.

The Burton Albion manager, who scored 87 goals in 177 games for Chelsea, was caught in the crossfire as Keane and Carragher rowed.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Keane and Carragher’s argument was about Cristiano Ronaldo and whether Man United made a mistake re-signing the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo was named among the substitutes for Sunday’s fixture against the Premier League leaders by interim manager Michael Carrick.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner entered the fray with 25 minutes left on the clock but struggled to make an impact on the game.

Booked in stoppage time, Ronaldo reportedly stormed off down the tunnel at full-time without shaking hands with any other player or thanking the travelling United fans for their support.

As Keane and Carragher kicked off, Hasselbaink’s reaction was priceless.

Most people would hate to have been sat where the Dutchman was but Jimmy took it all in his stride. In fact, he seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself.

Video: Hasselbaink in middle of Keane and Carragher row

A funny clip of Hasselbaink from @AndyHa_ is going viral on Twitter and you can watch it here:

Superb. It seems there’s nowhere Hasselbaink would rather have been in that moment.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the clip:

Hasselbaink did the honourable thing and allowed Keane and Carragher to continue shouting at each other until the show eventually ended.

The only thing he was missing at the time was a big bowl of popcorn.

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd - Reaction (Football Terrace)

