Conor McGregor has revealed he currently weighs “85kg of muscle” as he eyes a return to the Octagon next summer.

‘The Notorious’ has been hitting the gym hard since his loss to Dustin Poirier in the summer and it’s not gone unnoticed!

The Irishman has posted a number of pictures on Instagram showing off his current physique, which is a lot heavier than normal.

When asked about his current physique and fitness during a Twitter Q&A, McGregor told fans: “Right now. 85kg of muscle. No fat.”

To put his current weight into context, 85kg is about 187lbs and McGregor typically fights at lightweight, which has a weight limit of 155lbs. That’s a whopping 32lbs heavier!

Some fans seem to think the 32-year-old might be done with the lightweight division, with one saying “RIP lightweight” in the comment section.

McGregor hasn’t been in action since his trilogy loss to Poirier in July, where he broke his leg in the opening round of the bout.

His manager has recently spoken out and confirmed to SunSport that ‘The Notorious’ is “ahead of schedule” on his road to recovery.

“We not only just got our X-ray results [back], [we got] our ultrasound results and CT scan results.

"And when I look at the view of the X-ray myself, it's healing so beautifully.

"He's only 10-and-a-half weeks out of surgery and he's walking.”

McGregor has himself confirmed that once his tibia heals, he’ll be straight back out there.

"The fibula is fully healed.

"The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also.

"It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred.

"It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!"

