The winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or Féminin is set to be announced this evening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

One player will follow in the footsteps of Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe, who received the accolade in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Although the majority of female players will be unable to attend the prestigious ceremony, fans around the world will be eager to see who is crowned the best women’s footballer of the year.

GiveMeSport Women list the five stars who are the most likely to be given this title.

Vivianne Miedema

Miedema has enjoyed yet another record-breaking year for both club and country. She finished last season with 18 goals and six assists, behind only Sam Kerr of Chelsea.

The Dutch striker also made history by breaking the all-time WSL goalscoring record, overtaking Nikita Parris's tally of 49 goals. Miedema is still top of the leaderboard with 66 goals, and recently became the first player to score against every team in the WSL.

The 25-year-old was also sensational during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She smashed Christine Sinclair’s six-goal record at a single Games, scoring 10 times in four games for the Netherlands.

Fran Kirby

Kirby was one of the standout stars in the WSL last season, scoring 16 goals and racking up 11 assists. Her contributions helped Chelsea to a second successive league title.

The 28-year-old has started this season in scintillating form, hitting the back of the net six times and setting up five goals.

Kirby was unable to make an impact at Tokyo 2020 for Team GB, playing just 75 minutes of football due to injury. Nonetheless, the attacker is still likely to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or Féminin.

Jennifer Hermoso

The chances of this year’s Ballon d'Or Féminin going to a Barcelona player is very high. The Spanish side were dominant last season, winning the Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina and Women’s Champions League.

Hermoso was an integral part of Barcelona’s success, scoring 31 goals and managing 14 assists in the Primera Iberdrola last season.

She has continued her form this season, scoring seven goals and racking up two assists so far.

Sam Kerr

Kerr claimed the Golden Boot in her first full WSL campaign this year, scoring 21 goals for Chelsea as the Blues won the league yet again.

She was just as lethal at the Olympics, hitting the back of the net six times in six games as she captained Australia to the bronze medal match.

The Matildas missed out on third place after losing 4-3 to the United States, but Kerr’s impact during the tournament was undeniable.

Kerr has continued to get goals upon her return to Chelsea. She has been on the scoresheet nine times so far this season.

Alexia Putellas

Putellas is the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d'Or Féminin, and a quick look at her statistics demonstrates exactly why.

The 27-year-old often captained Barcelona during their treble-winning season, recording 18 goals and 12 assists in the Primera Iberdrola. This season, she has already scored and set up nine goals.

After she scored from the spot in the Champions League final against Chelsea, Putellas was named in the tournament’s squad of the season. The Spaniard was also given the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award.

