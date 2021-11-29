Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United earned themselves a valuable point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they held on for a 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders, Chelsea.

The Red Devils actually took the lead after Jadon Sancho pounced on a Jorginho error, scampering through on goal before sitting Edouard Mendy down and sliding the ball into the back of the net.

However, Chelsea are top of the pops for a reason and they forced their way back into the clash with Jorginho going from zero to hero to drill home a penalty.

The Blues then flooded forward as they hunted the three points but, by hook or by crook, United managed to survive, with Chelsea spurning a couple of golden opportunities to win it.

United certainly had chances of their own, Fred in particular failed to capitalise on a rare mistake from Mendy, but, for the most part, it was all Chelsea.

It could prove to be Michael Carrick's last game in charge as interim boss at United as the Ralf Rangnick era edges ever closer.

The legendary United midfielder certainly made sure it would be one to remember as he made some massive decisions before the clash even kicked off - none more so than his call to leave one Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Ronaldo's presence in the United squad has been cause for serious debate this season, with many conspiracists claiming that, despite his valuable goals, he is the reason for United's poor form.

Either way, Carrick's decision to bench one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, a footballer who has ten goals this season, did not go down well.

One fierce Ronaldo apologist who took the decision particularly hard was Piers Morgan, who turned to Twitter to vent his fury.

Referring to Roy Keane's furious reaction to Carrick's post-match interview, Morgan jumped on the band-wagon, branding Carrick a 'halfwit' for benching Ronaldo.

"Keane’s bang on… Cristiano Ronaldo has scored ten goals this season but gets benched by a temporary managerial halfwit who helped Solskjaer drive United into mid-table mediocrity. Outrageous way to treat the world’s best footballer."

Not an easy one to please, that Piers.

Ronaldo has, on more than one occasion, been United's saviour this season. He is the ultimate big game player and so to leave the man on the bench did feel like a bold call.

In the end, the Portuguese superstar would cut a frustrated figure having come off the bench, storming down the tunnel straight after the final whistle in a bit of a huff.

