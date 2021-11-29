Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has posted an emotional tribute to F1 legend Sir Frank Williams, calling him ‘a racer and fighter at heart.’

Williams, the founder of the Williams F1 team, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday after a lengthy battle with illness, and since then, the racing world has been inundated with tributes.

One of those includes seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who took to social media to pay his respects.

“Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport, always had time for me and always without judgement,” Hamilton wrote.

“I feel so honoured to have called him a friend.

“What he achieved in this sport is truly something special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart.

“I have the utmost respect and love for this man, and his legacy will live on forever.

“You will be missed Frank, but I will see you on the other side. My thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family."

Williams' current CEO and team principal Jost Capito also paid tribute to Williams in a statement.

"The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams," Capito said.

"Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Williams started out as a racing driver and mechanic before eventually joining F1 in 1969, where his team finished second on two occasions that season.

Since then, the Williams team have notched up 114 wins, nine Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ Championships.

News Now - Sport News