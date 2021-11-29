Dustin Poirier ‘not even thinking about’ Conor McGregor as he focuses on Charles Oliveira

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier may boast two wins over Conor McGregor, but he is 'not even thinking about' the Notorious ahead of his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 next month.

The American will challenge the Brazilian for the UFC lightweight championship on December 11 in Las Vegas, before McGregor is expected to return to the octagon at some point later next year.

Poirier, 32, stopped McGregor, 33, in the first round of their eagerly-awaited trilogy fight, six months after a second-round knockout victory over the Irishman in Abu Dhabi.

The Irish MMA superstar, who first beat Poirier in 2014, suffered a horror leg break just seconds before the end of round one.

Despite being sidelined for the foreseeable future, he insists that there is still unfinished business to 'be settled', as he is adamant that this will not be the last time they meet before he retires.

And while a fourth meeting between the pair would no doubt be a lucrative opportunity for Poirier, he insists the thought hasn't even crossed his mind at this moment in time.

“As far as right now, for sure, it’s in the past,” Poirier told MMA Junkie.

“I’m not even thinking about that. But he says a lot of s---. Keep talking.”

Two years ago, Poirier was choked out by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a third-round submission loss which left him questioning his future in the sport.

Now 32 years old and a three-fight win streak later, Poirier faces his second chance at the elusive title against Oliveira at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 11.

Oliveira's last fight was an incredible come-from-behind stoppage of former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in November.

The 31-year-old Brazilian hero was dropped in the first round and looked doomed but rallied his way to a second-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Poirier is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes his two victories over McGregor and Dan Hooker.

And according to the American, the thought of retiring isn't even on the table right now.

“I’m not retiring,” Poirier added.

“I’m 32, man. I’m feeling good. If anything, I’ll probably go up to 170, if anything.

"Honestly my goal isn’t to try to have the most title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see.

"One day at a time. None of that is a reality until Dec. 11 and I get my hand raised.”

