Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Chinese Version Teases New Map in Banner

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is on its way and the Chinese version of the game has teased a new map in a banner.



The mobile game has been a great hit and emphasises why the Call of Duty franchise is so popular.

For now, players are thoroughly enjoying season 10, and due to this, expectations are very high with many expecting season 11 to be even better than the current season we have.

There will be an abundance of new content released when season 11 goes live, and new multiplayer maps are the content that players look out for the most when new content gets released.

Chinese version teases new map in banner in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11

We know that multiple maps are normally revealed when a new season comes out, and the fact that we have official confirmation of one so soon after the release of season 10 is great news and hopefully means we will be treated to more maps than ever before.



This news was posted on Twitter by Call of Duty Mobile News and they revealed on social media that the new and upcoming Icebreaker Map was teased in the banner for a new Crate in Chinese version, the map is set to arrive in Season 11.

