Manchester United will step into an exciting new era soon as they prepare for the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

The German is set to take up the role of interim boss at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally given his marching orders by the club.

A 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Watford proved to be the final nail in the Solskjaer coffin as the axe fell on his time in charge.

The Watford drubbing was just another in a long line of brutal Premier League results for United, leaving the powers-that-be with no choice but to send Ole packing.

Now, they will look to Rangnick to set the wheels in motion for what they hope will be a return to the heady days of old for one of the world's biggest clubs.

Rangnick is reported to have agreed to a deal that consists of a six-month interim role, followed by a move into a two-year consultancy.

It does finally appear that United have some solid long-term planning int he pipeline, with Rangnick revered as one of the most knowledgeable football men on the continent.

What will Ralf Rangnick bring to Manchester United?

So what exactly will he bring to United?

Known as the 'godfather of the gegenpress' it looks likely that Rangnick will look to put the building blocks in place to develop a philosophy of 'heavy metal football' at the club.

And, if a recent statistical graphic from Sky Sports is anything to go by, that is exactly what United need.

While the graphic proves that Rangnick is just the man for the job, it also highlights the gravity of the monumental task he has on his hands.

Well if that isn't eye opening.

United's alarming stats when they don't have the ball show why they have struggled so much this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to rescue them on several occasions but that simply can't be seen as a long term solution.

Rangnick will have to get to work right away to fix the issues at the club as he looks to build a strong foundation to move forward on.

However, one interesting aspect lies in whether or not the aforementioned Ronaldo would be willing to adapt his game to Rangnick's style.

In reality, there is a lot of work to be done across the board but bringing the German tinker-man in is very much a step in the right direction.

