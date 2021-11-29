FIFA 22: Fans Praise EA Over “Best Black Friday Promo”

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Players on FIFA 22 have heaped praise on the developers after what has been a fun and successful promotion Black Friday event in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports have constantly been dishing out a variety of packs, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and special cards over the course of the weekend, which were updated hourly and daily.

From Flash SBCs, Daily Login Challenges, Best of Team of the Week (TOTW) and the Signature Signings cards, there has been something for everyone, whether they are casual or passionate FIFA players.

The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Raul Jimenez are just three of 10 all-new black cards that have been available in packs - some of which possess some high market value.

As a result, fans of the series have been sharing some kind words and given the Canadian gaming giants huge credit for the work they have produced for Black Friday.

FIFA 22 Black Friday

FIFA 22 influencer Bateson87 led the praise for EA, who often come up against intense scrutiny on a daily basis from the FIFA community about their series, but the shoe appeared to be on the other foot on this occasion.

Here you will find some of the best comments on Twitter with some of the best players they packed:

It looks like this guy sacrificed his whole club for the event, but has been happy with what he's seen.

