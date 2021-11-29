Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury 'isn't ruling anything out' over his next opponent despite calls to face Dillian Whyte, according to his training partner.

The Gypsy King looked all-but confirmed to defend his WBC and Ring belts for the second time in a homecoming bout against the Body Snatcher following his knockout win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Eddie Hearn has since been adamant that nothing will get in the way of Whyte's bid to fight for a world title, despite Whyte taking legal action against the WBC.

But the WBC have refused to finally give the Brixton banger his big chance insisting the ongoing legal proceedings means they cannot officially grant him the position of mandatory challenger.

And according to cruiserweight David Nyika, the WBC champion has earned the right to pick and choose his next opponent.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Nyika, 26, told Sky Sports: "He isn't ruling anything out, at the moment.

"He's the king right now. So he can call the shots.

"He is a massive draw and everybody wants to fight him."

Nyika has spent the past few months training with Fury having travelled to Morecambe with Joseph Parker ahead of his fellow countryman's highly-anticipated rematch versus Derek Chisora.

The 26-year-old is preparing for his second professional bout on December 18 when he competes on the undercard against an opponent to-be-announced.

When asked if he has spoken to Fury about his next fight, he remarked: "He's always fit. He has been training pretty hard alongside us.

"We were speaking about what might be next for him.

"He's going through his options at the moment."

Meanwhile, Fury is apparently fed up with waiting for Whyte, and instead is focused solely on getting back in the ring as quickly as possible.

Speaking to iFL TV, Fury said: “I thought I was going to be fighting Dillian Whyte but I don’t know what he has going on in his private life with the WBC.

“He has a court case going on and it’s kind of s--- because I know how long arbitrations can take because my own one with Deontay Wilder took 18 months.

“I hope he does not get caught in the long grass and I hope I don’t get forced into another fight like a voluntary defence.

“But I don’t care because they are all just work-outs for me, I will destroy them all like I have done all my life.

“It does not matter if it is Dillian Whyte, Dillian Blue or Dillian Grey.

"I am not interested in waiting around for other people, I will be fighting again in February, early March latest, defending my WBC heavyweight world title."

READ MORE: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Anthony Joshua would step aside on one condition

News Now - Sport News