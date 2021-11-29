Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wembley Stadium waits patiently to open its turnstiles for a winner-takes-all London Derby.

All eyes shift to a clash of the Women's Super League heavyweights as the 2020/21 FA Cup final looms.

This weekend, new champions will be crowned when Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns in the capital.

Both teams are in scorching hot form and will be hungry to splash their colours over London and take home the FA Cup.

Here's everything you need to know in preparation for the blockbuster clash.

When is the 2020/21 Women's FA Cup final?

The 2021/21 Women's FA Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, December 5th, with a kick off time of 14.00 GMT.

How can I watch the 2021 Women's FA Cup final?

The 2021 Women's FA Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 13.30 GMT. The match can also be accessed via BT Sport 1.

History of the Women's FA Cup

The men's FA Cup is the oldest national football tournament in the world, founded in 1871. Some 100 years later, the women's competition was formed.

Originally named the Mitre Challenge Trophy, Southampton Women's FC were the first ever team to claim the title back in 1970.

Since its inception, 19 different teams have lifted the trophy, with Southampton dominating the early stages by winning eight of the first 11 finals. However, Arsenal hold the torch for the most titles won in the competition with a record 14 — the same amount as their male counterparts, who also hold the record for most FA Cup finals won.

Reigning champions Manchester City have won the title three times, whereas Chelsea have just one trophy to their name in their rich history.

Chelsea vs Arsenal — history, form and personnel

Arsenal are currently enjoying an unbeaten run in the WSL and top the table with 22 points. Chelsea are just one point behind as they look to secure their third consecutive title win.

There isn't much to split these two sides at the moment and both teams have a decorated history to reflect on.

The Gunners hold a special place in football folklore after their unprecedented quadruple win in 2007 — scooping the league title, the league cup, the FA Cup, and Champions League glory. They also trump Chelsea for most FA Cup titles won, possibly putting them at an advantage for this weekend.

The Blues however, are in their best form ever and will secure the domestic treble if they can beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final. Emma Hayes guided her team to their fourth WSL title last season and also won the Continental Cup for the second year running.

Both sides have rosters stacked with world-class talent and it's difficult to predict who will come away with the trophy on Sunday.

Chelsea boast five 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees, including Olympic gold medallist Jessie Fleming and 2021 WSL Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have the WSL's all-time leading goalscorer in Vivianne Miedema, and two-time World Cup and Olympic champion Tobin Heath at their disposal.

After another thrilling competition, it all boils down to a London Derby at Wembley to decide the new winner of the 2020/21 FA Cup.

