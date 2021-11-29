Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2: Where Can Tickets Be Purchased?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lyndon Arthur will face Anthony Yarde in a light heavyweight boxing contest that will see their rivalry reignited once more and tickets for the event are expected to be like gold dust.

The two men will lock horns in London after the Manchester-born fighter came out on top in the first bout via a split-decision victory.

Arthur was up on the judges scorecards and his 18th professional victory was courtesy of a 111-117 115-114 115-114 decision at the Church House in Westminster, London, UK. As a result, he successfully retained his Commonwealth belt.

The loss for Yarde was the second of his career after previously losing a world title fight against Sergey Kovalev back in 2019, and described the loss as a "robbery" (via BBC Sport).

With this in mind, fans who plan to attend the event will be keen to find out how they

Arthur vs Yarde 2 Tickets

The rematch between Arthur and Yarde will take place under the lights at the Copper Box Arena in London and tickets have been categorised on Frank Warren's official website:

UPPER BOWL SEAT: £55.00

UPPER BOWL SEAT: £77.00

LOWER BOWL SEAT: £55.00

LOWER BOWL SEAT: £82.50

FLOOR SEAT: £77.00

FLOOR SEAT: £110.00

FLOOR SEAT: £165.00

HOSPITALITY TICKETS: £275.00

HOSPITALITY TICKETS: £330.00

The main website for purchasing tickets is SeeTickets.com.

At the time of writing, only tickets for the UPPER BOWL seating are available to purchase with the rest being completely sold out.

With the fight with just a few days, you must be quick to ensure that your seat is reserved for the big night of boxing, with Arthur and Yarde being one of 10 fights taking place on the night.

Here are the other fights that are taking place on the card:

Undercard

Sonny Liston Ali (debut) vs Lee Hallet (1-34-0) - Super Lightweight

Umar Khan (2-0-0) vs Luke Merrifield (0-4-0) - Featherweight

Masood Abdulah (2-0-0) vs Paul Holt (8-10-0) - Super Featherweight

Charles Frankham (3-0-0) vs Lee Glover (11-6-0) - Super Featherweight

Karol Itauma (4-0-0) vs TBA - Light Heavyweight

George Fox (4-0-0) vs Kamil Sokolowski (10-23-2) - Heavyweight

Dennis McCann (10-0-0) vs Juan Jose Jurado (15-4-3) - Bantamweight

Sam Noakes (7-0-0) vs Shaun Cooper (11-2-0) - Lightweight

Co-Main Event

Hamzah Sheeraz (13-0-0) vs Bradley Skeete (29-3-0) - Super Welterweight

