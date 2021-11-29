Rocket League Season 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 6 will be the next season to go live in the game and we have all the information around the release date of this season.

The car football game is massively enjoyed by many, and it has kept this popularity by introducing seasons every few months.

With so many playing this game on a daily basis, the developers need to make sure the new content they bring to Rocket League when a new season comes out is fresh and unique in order to please the gaming community.

With many different game modes, new maps and new vehicles, there is so much to enjoy when a new season comes out and it is great to see Rocket League so committed to creating seasons.

Rocket League Season 6 Release Date

When there is news of a new season coming out in Rocket League in the near future, many will immediately ask when this new season is going live.

Season 5 of Rocket League is being enjoyed, but players always like to look ahead in order to see if they can get any leaks or news around a new season.

With Season 5 of Rocket League going live on Wednesday November 17th 2021, we still have a bit of time to wait until season 6 is released.

There is no official confirmation for the release date yet, but we expect it to be around Thursday January 20th 2021.

Developer Psyonix have done a great job ever since they brought Rocket League out all the way back on the 7th July 2015.

The fact that this game has kept its popularity whilst also growing in the Esports world emphasises its success and they should be massively applauded for their work.

Normally the new content that comes out is all around a new theme, we have seen futuristic themes and Western themes, so it will be very interesting to see what angle they take when season 6 goes live.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page, as the release date should be revealed very soon and when it is we will provide the date right on this page as soon as possible.

