It’s extraordinary that Luka Modric is the only player to win the Ballon d’Or award other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since 2008.

Messi and Ronaldo have been so unbelievably dominant on the world stage over the past 13 years that almost every other elite-level player hasn’t had a look in with the Ballon d’Or.

Modric won the 2018 Ballon d’Or after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid before inspiring Croatia to their first ever World Cup final.

Named the tournament’s best player, Modric thoroughly deserved to win the prestigious individual accolade following an exceptional calendar year.

However, both Messi and Ronaldo were conspicuous by their absence at the 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The two legendary forwards had received praise and adulation from a whole host of their peers at previous Ballon d’Or ceremonies, so Modric was understandably perturbed after they missed his big moment.

What did Modric say about Ronaldo and Messi's no-show?

Rather than ignore Messi and Ronaldo’s no-show, the midfield maestro decided to speak out.

“I cannot say why someone did not attend – that’s their choice,” Modric told Sportske Novosti, per Eurosport. “That is logical, is it not?

"It turns out these choices and trophies only have value when they get them.

“It is not fair to their playing colleagues, or to the voters who have nominated them for the past 10 years – nor for football or supporters.

“But I repeat, everyone behaves the way they think they need to.”

Modric also pointed out that the Ballon d’Or is an award designed to recognise the standout player in each calendar year - and not necessarily the most talented footballer.

“Here we are talking about seasonal performance, and it probably means that all the coaches, players, football legends and journalists have voted the same,” he added.

“Or are they all mistaken at the same time?

“If we vote on the quality of the player, then the only thing left is to distribute all the trophies for Messi and Ronaldo as long as they are actively plating and to abandon any vote.”

Ronaldo to miss 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Unfortunately, there are reports that Ronaldo will not be in Paris for Monday’s 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Manchester United and Portugal star is not expected to make this year’s top three.

Messi, on the other hand, is the favourite to win the award ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and can have no excuses about missing the ceremony considering he now lives in the French capital.

