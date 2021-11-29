Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams Date: When Will The Fight Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans thought that Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Williams was cancelled - but a new date has been pencilled in for this eagerly anticipated fight.

The bout was originally supposed to take place on Saturday 11th December, but a shoulder injury that the Welshman picked up during meant that the boxing encounter had to be put back while he recovered.

BOXXER is the new promotion associated with Sky Sports that will be flying the flag for this event in what has been a heated build-up between the two fighters.

Eubank Jr, the son of British boxing icon Chris Eubank, has said that his feud with Williams has become "personal" and that he shows no respect towards the man otherwise known as "The Machine," who recently lost his WBO middleweight title fight against Demetrius Andrade by unanimous decision.

The London-born fighter is a former world champion at super-middleweight and has aspirations to become a two-time title holder, with Williams being part of his boxing journey.

With this in mind, fans will be eager to find out when the man signing microwaves with the take on the dynamo from Wales.

Eubank Jr vs Williams Date

After the fight was hit with an unexpected setback, the fight between Eubank and Williams has been rescheduled for Saturday 29th January and will take place at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales.

Many thought that the fight would be cancelled altogether due to fears that Williams may need surgery on his shoulder - which proved not to be the case.

Quoted by Sky Sports, the Founder and CEO of BOXXER Ben Shalom spoke about the fight itself and Williams' injury.

He said:

"We were absolutely gutted to hear of Liam's injury and so we are equally delighted to get this fight back on, in a matter of weeks, to ensure Liam's 100 per cent fitness. The bitterness and mind-games towards each other has only intensified during this period, and by the time they get into the ring it will be at boiling point. I'm glad the fans will get the chance to see the fight that they desperately wanted.

Shalom continued:

"This was going to be the biggest domestic fight of 2021. Now it's going to be the biggest domestic fight of 2022 and it's starting the Sky Sports Boxing new year with a bang. It's a great card from top to bottom and we can't wait to feel the atmosphere in the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on fight night. It's going to be electric."

