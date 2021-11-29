Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rio Ferdinand has fired back at Jamie Carragher a week after the Liverpool legend’s cheeky ‘Carrick’s at the wheel’ tweet.

Ferdinand has received constant stick for his ‘Ole’s at the wheel, Man United are back!’ comments following the Red Devils’ 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain back in March 2019.

Ferdinand, like many United fans at the time, was convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved a permanent contract after a magnificent spell as interim manager.

Solskjaer was eventually handed the reins on a full-time basis but was sacked earlier this month following a run of poor results and performances.

Michael Carrick took charge of United’s recent games against Villarreal and Chelsea, although he will now step to one side as experienced German coach Ralf Rangnick begins his spell as the club’s interim head coach.

After Man Utd defeated Villarreal 2-0 last week to seal their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, Carragher tweeted: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”

The tweet immediately went viral.

Rio Ferdinand: Carragher shouldn't talk about league titles

But Ferdinand has now chosen the moment to strike back at Carragher, posting a short clip from the latest edition of Vibe With Five in which he slams the former defender for talking about winning league titles when he has no personal experience of doing so.

“Carra shouldn’t really be talking about winning league titles,” Ferdinand began, “he’s never done it.

“He don’t know what it means, he didn’t know how to do it, he’s never navigated a team through it to that point to win a league.

“So I find it very difficult when he speaks with such conviction about winning leagues.

“He should stick to cup competitions. The moment he talks about leagues, I just mute it.”

Watch the clip here:

Absolutely brutal from Rio.

Needless to say, this surprising video is also going viral.

How did Carragher respond to Rio?

Carragher, who was involved in a heated row with Ferdinand's former United teammate Roy Keane live on Sky Sports on Sunday, responded with the following tweet:

