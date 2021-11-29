Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2: Boxing Careers Compared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two of the biggest names in heavyweight Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker are set to lock horns for the second time, with both having interesting boxing careers to date.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the duo, with both the Londoner and the New Zealander fighting previously for world heavyweight titles.

The first fight ended with Parker winning what was a gritty contest with the off, securing a 113-115 116-111 115-113 split-decision victory, which Chisora described as "unbelievable" and his fans certainly questioned the decision from the judges (via Standard).

Following this controversial call, the two men will get it on once again and step into the ring just before Christmas. We are taking a look back at the boxing careers of both Chisora and Parker heading into the fight and putting them side by side to see who has the better record.

Scroll down to have a look at the careers of the two men so far:

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker Records

Chisora and Parker are both world championship fighters and have both fought on the biggest stage of them all in previous bouts they've taken part in. But they have had vastly different journeys to get where they are today.

Here are their current respective records:

Derek Chisora Record

Won: 32 (23 KOs)

Lost: 11 (3 KOs)

Draw: 0

Joseph Parker Record

Won: 29 (21 KOs)

Lost: 2

Draw: 0

Here are some of the fights that stand out in their careers to date:

Tyson Fury bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (Commonwealth (British Empire) Heavy Title, BBBofC British Heavy Title) - 23/07/2011

Vitali Klitschko bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (World Boxing Council World Heavy Title) - 18/02/2012

David Haye bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (vacant World Boxing Association Inter-Continental Heavy Title, vacant World Boxing Organisation International Heavy Title) - 14/07/2021

Derek Chisora bt Malik Scott via TKO (vacant World Boxing Organisation International Heavy Title) - 20/07/2013

Tyson Fury bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (World Boxing Organisation International Heavy Title, EBU European Heavy Title, vacant BBBofC British Heavy Title) - 29/11/2014

Kubrat Pulev bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (vacant EBU European Heavy Title) - 07/05/2016

Derek Chisora bt Carlos Takam via TKO (vacant World Boxing Association International Heavy Title) - 28/07/2018

Dillian Whyte bt Derek Chisora via KO (World Boxing Council Silver Heavy Title, World Boxing Organisation International Heavy Title) - 22/12/2018

Derek Chisora bt David Price via TKO (acant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Heavy Title) - 26/10/2019

Oleksandr Usyk bt Derek Chisora via unanimous decision (World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Heavy Title) - 31/10/2020

Joseph Parker bt Derek Chisora via split decision (vacant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Heavy Title) - 05/01/2021

Joseph Parker bt Andy Ruiz Jr via majority decision (vacant World Boxing Organisation World Heavy Title) - 12/10/2016

Joseph Parker bt Hughie Fury via majority decision (World Boxing Organisation World Heavy Title) - 23/09/2017

Anthony Joshua bt Joseph Parker via unanimous decision (World Boxing Association Super World Heavy Title, International Boxing Federation World Heavy Title, World Boxing Organisation World Heavy Title, International Boxing Organization World Heavy Title) - 31/03/2018

Dillian Whyte bt Joseph Parker via unanimous decision (World Boxing Council Silver Heavy Title, vacant World Boxing Organisation International Heavy Title) - 28/07/2018

Joseph Parker bt Derek Chisora via split decision (vacant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Heavy Title) - 05/01/2021

