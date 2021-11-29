FIFA 22 Gelson Martins SBC: Is it Worth Completing? Cost and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Gelson Martins SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Signature Signings card?

Martins joins several other Signature Signings SBCs that have already been added to the Ultimate Team system, and there’s likely to be even more added over the next few weeks.

Signature Signings is one of the concept promos that EA brought into the game for Black Friday 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gelson Martins SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the Gelson Martins SBC

Players will be looking at around 140,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn’t too massive an outlay for the Portuguese RM.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Gelson Martins SBC in FIFA 22:

Portugal

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1x Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

This is an interesting one, but players on FUTBIN have essentially said to avoid this and go for Dembele.

One user on the site completely wrecked the SBC, saying “trash content. same card as Rafa and data despite those them costing only a fraction of the price.

“If his name was anything else than Gelson Martins everyone would also call him trash.”

So it’s fair to say that the player base isn’t huge on this SBC, but if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder it’s actually a really decent card!

