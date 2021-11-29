Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City’s Caroline Weir has been nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award after her incredible chip against Manchester United in February.

Weir scored the sensational goal during Manchester City’s 3-0 victory against their arch-rivals in the Women’s Super League last season.

The 26-year-old showed remarkable composure to turn while under pressure outside the box, before darting into the penalty area and chipping Mary Earps in the Manchester United goal.

It is the second time Weir has been nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award. The Scottish star was shortlisted last year for yet another goal in the Manchester Derby.

Two other female players have been included on the 11-strong shortlist. Ghana’s Sandra Owusu-Ansah has been nominated for a stunning long range effort for Supreme Ladies FC against Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC.

Mexico’s Daniela Sánchez has also been included after a wonderful solo goal for Querétaro FC against Atlético de San Luis.

Weir is joined on the list by her fellow Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez, although he has been nominated for a goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe.

Colombia’s Luis Díaz, Gauthier Hein of France, Argentina’s Érik Lamela, Austria’s Valentino Lazaro, Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece, Czech Patrik Schick and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi make up the shortlist.

The FIFA Puskás Award is given to the player judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant goal, regardless of competition, gender or nationality.

The goal must have been scored without the result of luck or a mistake, and in support of fair play.

Starting from 2009, a list of 11 goals is drawn up by an experts’ panel every year. A fan vote determines the winner, with the opinion of a FIFA legends panel also factored in.

The winning goal will be revealed at the The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on January 17th.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min was the recipient of last year’s award for his effort against Burnley in the Premier League.

