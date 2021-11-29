FIFA 22: Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Flashback card?

Chiellini joins several other Flashback SBCs that have already been added to the Ultimate Team system, and there’s likely to be even more added over the next few months.

Flashback cards are a chance for players to control veteran players in FIFA 22 with stats that they may well have had in older iterations of FIFA Ultimate Team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

How to Complete the Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC

Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC Cost

Players will be looking at around 100,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn’t too massive an outlay for the iconic Italian centre-back.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Giorgio Chiellini SBC in FIFA 22:

Piemonte Calcio

# of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing?

There are cheaper options out there for a CB, but as a FUTBIN user noted, you can get a pretty powerful card here if you add a Shadow consumable.

They said: “90 CB with 90 Pace with a Shadow. I'm not sure he's worth the coins considering some of the other cheaper options for Serie A, but it's a pretty decent card if coins/fodder aren't a problem.”

