FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: Major Manchester United Players Out of Contention for Upgrade

The FIFA Ones to Watch promo is one of the premium drops of the calendar year, and FIFA 22 is expected to be no different.

Ones to Watch Player items follow the biggest transfer names in world football, with the cards featured eligible for some big rewards.

The cards will get an upgrade when a player receives a qualifying performance-based in-form.

Unfortunately for Red Devils fans and Premier League team users in FUT, three major Man United players are not eligible for one of the upgrades in the next few weeks.

FIFA 22 introduced the concept of a one-time +1 In-Form upgrade for cards if the player’s real-life team wins five out of their next ten domestic league games, starting from Friday October 1st 2021.

Following United’s draw to Chelsea at the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho are now not eligible for this upgrade.

Manchester United Ones to Watch

All three of the major signings that Man United made back in the Summer will not be able to get the extra bonus, as they’re no longer in a position to win five out of the 10 games from October 1st.

Despite this, they’re still very viable cards in-game and have the following stats currently:

Jadon Sancho

Overall: 87

81 Pace

76 Shooting

82 Passing

91 Dribbling

36 Defense

65 Physical

Cristiano Ronaldo

Overall: 91

87 Pace

93 Shooting

82 Passing

88 Dribbling

34 Defense

75 Physical

Raphael Varane

Overall: 86

82 Pace

49 Shooting

64 Passing

65 Dribbling

87 Defense

82 Physical

It of course remains to be seen in United are able to change the course of their season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ralf Rangnick now joining the team on an interim basis for the rest of the 21/22 season.

It will certainly take a lot for some of the players on the Man United team to make their way into the FIFA Team of The Year squad in a few months, of which Ronaldo has been a major part of over the past few years.

