Manchester United have announced the official appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager.

The German gaffer will take the reign at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season, before he moves into a consultancy role at the club.

United moved swiftly to land Rangnick after they finally gave embattled boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his marching orders.

The hierarchy at the club dropped the axe on Ole after a 4-1 humiliation at Watford became just the latest in a long line of brutal results in the Premier League.

Now, the club will usher in the Rangnick era and, already, fans are getting very excited.

That is because Rangnick brings with him a host of glowing reviews from some of the best managers in the world right now - careers that he helped to craft.

He also boasts a glittering CV of signings over the course of his career, highlighting his eye for an incredible bargain as well as his ability to make diamonds out of coal.

So, with that in mind, we thought we would out together an XI of the best signings Rangnick has made throughout his career.

As you would expect, it is a quite spectacular team.

XI of Ralf Rangnick's best signings

GK: Manuel Neuer

Now Neuer might not exactly be a brand new signing, but it was Rangnick who promoted him to the first team during his time at Schalke.

Neuer would go on to become one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, winning the World Cup and multiple Champions League titles.

RB: Joshua Kimmich

If ever there was a signing to shed light on Rangnick's incredible eye in the market, it is the signing of Kimmich.

Kimmich, who was snapped up by Rangnick for just €500k at RB Leipzig, has gone on to win six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League medal.

According to TransferMarkt, his value now stands at a staggering £81 million.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Konate quickly become one of the most sought after centre backs in Europe as he took the continent by storm at Leipzig.

He now plays for Liverpool, where manager Klopp called up Rangnick to ask advice on signing the towering Frenchman.

Rangnick got him on a free transfer.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano quickly rose through the ranks at Salzburg and then Leipzig to become one of the hottest properties on the market.

Bayern Munich pounced, again benefitting from Rangnick's eye for a gem.

LB: David Alaba

Alaba might've only been a loan signing, but we're still going to count it.

We've included him because Alaba was far from the proven entity he is now when Rangnick signed him up as a budding teenager.

It's just another example of Ralf's unrivalled ability to pick out a future world-beater.

CM: Naby Keita

Keita' Liverpool career has been blighted by injury but there can be no questioning he boast buckets of ability.

There's a reason the Anfield side coughed up over £50 million for his services having seen him develop at Leipzig.

CM: Marcel Sabitzer

Another product of the Leipzig to Bayern assembly line.

Sabitzer was placed from Rapid Vienna by Leipzig before growing from strength to strength and catching the eye of the Bavarian giants.

RW: Timo Werner

Werner may not have hit the heady heights that many were expecting when he moved to Chelsea, but that doesn't change the objectivity of his talent.

Rangnick paid just €10 million for a striker who would go on to score 95 goals in 159 appearances for Leipzig.

AM: Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Bobby Dazzler is one of the most technically gifted players in Europe.

While he has played his best football under Klopp at Anfield, it was Rangnick who brought him to Europe before the Brazilian would go on to win multiple title with Liverpool.

LW: Sadio Mane

Mane has to be considered one of Rangnick's greatest footballing finds.

The Liverpool speedster was one of the first member of the Klopp revolution at Anfield, but former Borussia Dortmund boss has Rangnick to thank for it.

Rangnick shelled out just £3.6m for Mane when signing the then 20-year-old for Salzburg.

CF: Erling Haaland

Quite possibly the most exciting footballer on the planet right now, Haaland is truly the jewell in Rangnick's crown.

Rangnick snapped him up from his native Norway for just £7.2 million. His worth now? £135 million.

