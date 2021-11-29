FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: Jack Grealish Earns Huge Upgrade

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City player Jack Grealish is set to receive a bonus as part of the FIFA 22 Ones to Watch promo following his success on the football pitch.

Ones to Watch Player items follow the biggest transfer names in world football, with the cards featured eligible for some big rewards.

The cards will get an upgrade when a player receives a qualifying performance-based in-form (Team of the Week, Man of the Match).

Fortunately for players who have the Grealish card, the LW will be getting an extra bonus shortly.

FIFA 22 introduced the concept of a one-time +1 In-Form upgrade for cards if the player’s real-life team wins five out of their next 10 domestic league games, starting from Friday October 1st 2021.

Following City’s win against West Ham at the weekend, Grealish is now eligible for the upgrade, as City have beaten Burnley, Brighton, Manchester United, Everton and now the Hammers since October 1st.

City did lose to Liverpool and Crystal Palace in that time, but it does not affect this FUT upgrade.

Jack Grealish Ones to Watch

Grealish will now be getting a one-time In-Form boost, but his base card for the promo is already pretty decent:

Overall: 84

82 Pace

79 Shooting

86 Passing

90 Dribbling

48 Defense

66 Physical

There’s a very good chance that we’ll see Grealish as part of the Team of The Year promo in early 2022, as he has been a major part of City’s performances since his Summer signing from Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish Ones to Watch Card Cost

Interestingly, the card has remained at around 20,000 coins to purchase on the Transfer Market, but this will likely go up as and when more players realise that he is now going to get the upgrade with City’s five wins in the Premier League.

