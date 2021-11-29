Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash has been announced as Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be facing each other in the boxing ring and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the fight.

This bout will finally settle a lot of things as these two have had a huge feud for many years. Boxing fans have been waiting for this fight for many years now and they finally have their wish.

There is a lot of hate between the two, and with them both having very illustrious careers, it is unthinkable for them to come away with a loss.

No doubt there will be a lot of big blows on the night and it will surely be a very entertaining fight between Khan and Brook.

Here is everything you need to know about Khan vs Brook:

Date

It has been confirmed that Khan will take on Brook on Saturday 19th February 2021. They will be facing each other at the AO Arena in Manchester.

UK Start Time

The official start time hasn’t been announced, but it is likely that the two will be fighting at 10.30pm UK time.

Ring Walks

Following the undercard fights, the main event of Khan vs Brook will be the last clash - their ringwalks will be anytime from 9.30pm-10pm UK time.

Card

Here is all of the confirmed fighters on the card so far:

Main Event:

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Undercard:

TBC

Live Stream

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be settling their rivalry live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price for this PPV event has not been confirmed, but when they are known we will reveal the details right here.

Odds

The betting markets have Kell Brook as the clear favourite currently to win the bout. Here are the odds in full:

Amir Khan to win: 11/8

Draw: 16/1

Kell Brook to win: 4/7

Tickets

Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but you are able to sign up now for access to presale tickets here.

We do not know when the presale tickets will go on sale at this current time but will update you when we know.

Stats

Both have had illustrious careers which have featured many world title fights, and this makes the fight between the two an even more mouthwatering prospect.

Kell Brook

Wins: 39

KO: 27

Lost: 3

Draws: 0

Age: 35

Height: 5’9” / 175 cm

Reach: 68.9” / 175 cm

Stance: Orthodox

Amir Khan

Wins: 34

KO: 21

Lost: 5

Draws: 0

Age: 34

Height: 5’9” / 174 cm

Reach: 70.9” / 180 cm

Stance: Orthodox

