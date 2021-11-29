Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know
A huge clash has been announced as Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be facing each other in the boxing ring and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the fight.
This bout will finally settle a lot of things as these two have had a huge feud for many years. Boxing fans have been waiting for this fight for many years now and they finally have their wish.
There is a lot of hate between the two, and with them both having very illustrious careers, it is unthinkable for them to come away with a loss.
No doubt there will be a lot of big blows on the night and it will surely be a very entertaining fight between Khan and Brook.
Here is everything you need to know about Khan vs Brook:
Date
It has been confirmed that Khan will take on Brook on Saturday 19th February 2021. They will be facing each other at the AO Arena in Manchester.
UK Start Time
The official start time hasn’t been announced, but it is likely that the two will be fighting at 10.30pm UK time.
Ring Walks
Following the undercard fights, the main event of Khan vs Brook will be the last clash - their ringwalks will be anytime from 9.30pm-10pm UK time.
Card
Here is all of the confirmed fighters on the card so far:
Main Event:
- Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Undercard:
- TBC
Live Stream
Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be settling their rivalry live on Sky Sports Box Office.
The price for this PPV event has not been confirmed, but when they are known we will reveal the details right here.
Odds
The betting markets have Kell Brook as the clear favourite currently to win the bout. Here are the odds in full:
Amir Khan to win: 11/8
Draw: 16/1
Kell Brook to win: 4/7
Tickets
Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but you are able to sign up now for access to presale tickets here.
We do not know when the presale tickets will go on sale at this current time but will update you when we know.
Stats
Both have had illustrious careers which have featured many world title fights, and this makes the fight between the two an even more mouthwatering prospect.
Kell Brook
- Wins: 39
- KO: 27
- Lost: 3
- Draws: 0
- Age: 35
- Height: 5’9” / 175 cm
- Reach: 68.9” / 175 cm
- Stance: Orthodox
Amir Khan
- Wins: 34
- KO: 21
- Lost: 5
- Draws: 0
- Age: 34
- Height: 5’9” / 174 cm
- Reach: 70.9” / 180 cm
- Stance: Orthodox
WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!
News Now - Sport News
You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.