Cyberpunk 2077 Life Paths Ranked: Which Should I Choose?

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive rise in the player base following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you’re one of the new players, which life path should you choose?

There are currently three different life paths in the game, and each has a unique introduction to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 before players get into the storyline proper.

If you’ve never played the game, then how do you know which is the best life path to choose? Well, we’re here to help!

The three lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077 are Corpo, Nomad and Street Kid. Each of these will make the playable protagonist, V, start life in Night City in a completely different way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077, including which one new players would consider going for first.

Cyberpunk 2077 Life Paths Ranked

1. Nomad

Nomad is a great lifepath for players who are brand new to Cyberpunk 2077. The Nomad storyline begins outside of Night City, and players will be able to learn about the sprawling metropolis alongside V him/herself.

You also get early access to the Badlands, before you take on the first mission to smuggle contraband into NC itself.

2. Corpo

Corpo is a good second run to go with, as you will start inside of Arasaka Tower. There aren’t a huge amount of important dialogue choices for Corpo players throughout the game, there are some that are meaningful and worth a second visit to Night City.

What is great about role-playing as a Corpo character is that you can extract information from NPCs and important characters throughout the game without force. This is due to the Corpo run meaning that V is a smooth talker who can outwit most in the City.

3. Street Kid

Street Kid is probably the last one that you’ll want to take on, as this version of V already has a ton of knowledge of the underground and street life of Night City.

I can tell this from experience, as I first picked Street Kid in the game and felt massively confused as to why my character seemed to already know everyone! So for a new player, I’d recommend picking Street Kid last.

