Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: What is the Release Date?

It was confirmed by the CD Projekt Red President that we would be seeing Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch in the near future, but when will the new patch be released?

The game has been undergoing a number of different patches and hotfixes since the release of the AAA title back in 2020.

This looks set to continue even throughout 2022, as CDPR want to make sure that they give the game as long a shelf life as possible.

Adam Kicinski, the President of CD Projekt Red, recently confirmed the latest regarding Patch 1.5 whilst speaking to Polish publication, Rzeczpospolita.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Release Date

Whilst we do not currently have a concrete date for the 1.5 Patch of the game, we do know that it will be coming in the first quarter of 2022.

Kicinski revealed the following during his recent interview, saying (translated): "This year, we will no longer be releasing any updates to the game.

“We are working intensively on the version for the latest generation of consoles, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022 along with a major update - patch 1.5.

"The decision to postpone the next-gen version of Cyberpunk was difficult, but we are convinced that it was right, the more so because it clearly resulted from the recommendation of our development team."

As noted, the 1.5 Patch will likely be released around the same time as the Next-Gen update for the game, as technically it is currently optimised for PS4 and Xbox One.

We’re expecting that this will take the release of Patch 1.5 into March/early April of 2022, as the developers will be looking to ensure that the Next-Gen version of the game is practically flawless, removing any potential worries that players have of the soft reboot of the game being as glitched out and bugged as the OG release back in 2020.

We will update this page as and when CDPR makes the official announcement regarding the release date or it is leaked beforehand!

