Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally fight one another in what promises to be one of the most exciting bouts involving British boxers in recent years.

The two had a very intense face-off during today's press conference as they butted heads, having to be separated by security before things could get completely out of hand.

Khan and Brook have both had good careers, with the former being a unified light welterweight world champion and winning 34 out of 39 fights so far, while Brook has won 39 out of his 42 bouts and is a former IBF welterweight champion.

It is a common feeling in the boxing world that the duo should have fought way sooner, and that was a topic discussed at today's presser.

When asked why, Brook said: "He's always veered off, never given me respect, never acknowledged me. He has said: 'Win a world title then I will fight you, fight this guy then I will fight you.' He has run away.

"It has got to a part of his career where there is nowhere else for him to run. I have wanted it for many years."

Khan responded to Brook's comments, saying: "In the past 10 years I have fought two of the best pound-for-pound fighters. I have never run from Kell. I have never needed to. What I have achieved speaks for itself.

"There is no point crying about the past. In the past, he hasn't deserved this fight. Come February 19 it will be time to see if he can back those words up."

The fight in Manchester will be Khan's first since July 2019, when he beat Billy Dib via technical knockout in Jeddah. Brook's last bout, meanwhile, was against Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title last November. The Special One lost in the fourth round via technical knockout.

The fight between Khan and Brook will be highly anticipated by fans, particularly those in Britain, and it will be quite interesting to see who is triumphant in Manchester.

