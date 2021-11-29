Cyberpunk 2077: Is there a Sequel in Development?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rollercoaster of an existence since it was released back in 2020, but is there already a sequel in the works?

The game was lambasted upon its release, with a number of major bugs and issues meaning that patches and hotfixes had to be quickly brought out amongst an already crunch heavy development cycle.

With that said, there already appears to be rumours of a sequel to the game, although the full updates and fixes aren’t likely to be implemented in the original title until at least the middle of 2022.

Adam Kicinski, the President of CD Projekt Red, recently spoke to Polish publication, Rzeczpospolita, and he made comments that had fans of the series talking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 and whether there is already a sequel in the works.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: Release Date, Roadmap, Patch Notes and Everything We Know So Far

Is There a Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Coming?

Kicinski stated: "We are currently focusing on our two franchises [Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher]. Both have enormous potential.

“So one of our strategic goals is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our IPs, which is expected to happen next year."

Some fans have seemingly taken this as Cyberpunk 2077 getting a sequel, but it appears more likely that we’ll be seeing releases alongside the original game.

There were previously talks of a Multiplayer version of Cyberpunk 2077 being released, however, the company has reportedly since reconsidered their position on this.

If CDPR is genuinely looking at other titles within the Cyberpunk 2077 IP, then hopefully these can be released either just before the major fixes that are needed in the original game or they complement the wider lore of Night City.

We will update this page as/if/when CDPR makes the official announcement regarding a sequel or new games in the Cyberpunk 2077 landscape. There’s a very good chance that it will happen at some point, as the original game has been in the gaming zeitgeist for some time and continues to sell a huge amount of copies!

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: Release Date, Roadmap, Patch Notes and Everything We Know So Far

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News