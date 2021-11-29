Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus club offices were searched by police last week as part of a probe into potential irregularities related to transfer dealings, per multiple reports including the Daily Mail.

The police were seeking information about player trading between 2019 - 2021.

It is believed that investigators are looking into the overall £42 million transfer profit reported by Juventus across that stint.

"Several transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the related intermediation are under consideration," Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto said in a statement last week.

The Italian association for the protection of consumer rights, CODACONS, claims Juventus could be slapped with heavy punishments if found guilty.

They said, per football-italia: "The accusatory system is very serious and throws a sinister light on the last football championships, also because there has been a real Juventus dominance in recent years, which ended in the past year.

“If Juventus were to have illegitimately gained an advantage over rival clubs with operations of this type, then the regularity of the last football championships would fail and, as a consequence, the Federation and the Authority for market competition will have to intervene and sanction those responsible.

“Beyond individual responsibilities, the club will not be exempt from punishment."

If proven of wrongdoing, not only will CODACONS push for Juventus to be stripped of their latest Serie A title, won in 2020, but they will also ask for the Old Lady to be relegated.

They continued: "For this reason and to protect thousands of fans, we will present a complaint to the Antitrust and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office asking for the relegation to Serie B for Juventus and the revocation of the last league titles won in the shadow of these potentially illegal operations.”

If they are indeed handed these punishments ,it wouldn't be the first time that this has happened.

Back in 2006, Juventus were stripped of their Serie A title, won in 2005, and relegated to Italy's second tie after being found guilty of match fixing.

