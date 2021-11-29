Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Release Date, Car List, Map, Platforms, Pre Order, Trailer, And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is on the way and we have all of the details you will need regarding this exciting-looking virtual racing sim.

KT Racing, the game's developers, are teaming up with Nacon to produce the 21st edition of the Test Drive series, which spans all the way to 2012 with Ferrari Racing Legends.

The game was revealed during the Nacon Connect event in July 2021 which got gamers across the globe enthralled about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, which looks set to rival Forza Horizon 5 and the upcoming Gran Turismo 7.

While details are somewhat limited at this stage, there is no harm in looking forward to what players might be able to expect from Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Enough talk! Here is everything we know about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown so far:

Release Date

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is currently scheduled for release on 22nd September 2022.

Car List

At the time of writing, here are the cars that have been confirmed for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown:

Apollo Intensa Emozione

Aston Martin DB11

BMW i8

Bugatti Chiron

Ford GT

Koenigsegg Agera

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Diablo

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Range Rover SVR

Mercedes G63 AMG

Pagani Huayra

Porsche 911/Carrera

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Cayenne

This list will be updated regularly as more details become available in the coming weeks and months ahead. So stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

Map

The game's location will be set in the Far East for the first time, specifically Hong Kong Island, which will be roughly come in at 30 square miles.

This means that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown's map will be around about the same size as the one that featured in Forza Horizon 4, meaning that there will be endless places to travel and visit.

We will upload any leaked or confirmed images of the map here once it has been made available in due course.

Platforms

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be made available on the following devices:

PC

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Pre Order

At the time of writing, we have not across any UK retailers that are accepting pre-orders for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown at this time.

But fear not, we will add more details to this section as soon as we receive them, keeping you up to date every step of the way!

Trailer

Shared by Xbox's official YouTube channel, here is the official trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

