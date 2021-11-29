PUBG New State: Leaks Reveal New Feature Coming in December Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State has gone down very well with the gaming community since its release, and leaks have revealed a new feature coming in the next update.

It is presumed that the next update will be in December 2021, and this means players of PUBG New State do not have long to wait at all for an update.

PUBG making a game for mobile phones is a great idea, and the battle royale game will no doubt maintain its popularity for a very long time.

A way to make sure that players still enjoy the game is by bringing in new features and content consistently and it looks like PUBG will be doing just that.

Leaks Reveal New Feature Coming in PUBG New State December Update

The gaming community who love PUBG New State also love leaks so that they can find out what is coming to the game in the near future.

The developers have put in a huge amount of work when it comes to PUBG Battlegrounds, and it became one of the biggest battle royale games of its time when it was at its peak.

There is no reason to believe that PUBG New State cannot reach the same level for mobile games.

The latest leaks have surfaced via social media and were revealed by PUBG New State Leaks and News.

They posted an image on Twitter showing that the new feature coming to the game is a Rename Card, and it is pretty self explanatory as to what it will allow players to do. They also believe this will come in the December update.

Details around this December update are not known, but if more official information comes out around it, then we will provide all the latest updates right here on this page.

This new feature is very exciting and also should mean that other little new features like this will be released in the future and the upcoming months.

With Christmas around the corner, there will also be a lot of new themed content, so it is a great time to be a fan and player of PUBG New State.

