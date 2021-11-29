Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: What Date is the Fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The boxing world is over the moon to hear that Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be facing each other in the ring and we can reveal the date the two will be fighting.

The main reason that the boxing world cannot wait for this is due to the fact that Khan and Brook hate each other, and they can now finally settle their long feud in the ring.

Despite both being in their mid 30’s and arguably towards the end of their careers, this will no doubt still be a great fight and we will see them both at their best as they settle their rivalry in this grudge match.

There will be a lot of media hype around this event and we will be hearing a lot of comments from the two and their training camps in the build up to the fight.

Read More: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Fight Date

It has been confirmed that Khan will take on Brook on Saturday 19th February 2021. They will be facing each other at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The two boxers have had a lot of big fights across their career, including world title fights, but due to their history, this match is the one which will be awful for the loser as the winner will definitely be bragging about this victory.

This gives both fighters a few months to get back to their fittest and make sure they are strong enough to face their opponent.

Neither have been defeated in their career more than five times, and they have both managed to knockout their opponents over 20 times.

These are some crazy stats and it highlights how much is on the line when these two meet in February. Even the press conference between the two showed how much they do not like each other.

Khan vs Brook is going to be a great fight, so make sure you are either attending the fight on the night, or watching it live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport, as we will be providing you with all the latest news and updates when they surface.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News