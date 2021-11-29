Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christmas is coming up, and we've compiled a list to help you out with some fantastic present ideas that any WWE fan will absolutely love.

Sometimes it can be hard to shop for a WWE fan, particularly if you don't really watch or have an understanding of the company, so we thought we'd compile a list to help you out.

5. Roman Reigns Bloodline "We The Ones" T-Shirt

Link: Click Here

Repping WWE's premier act doesn't have to be expensive, as the authentic Bloodline "We The Ones" t-shirt can be purchased from WWE Shop for £15.92.

The shirt is worn on WWE TV by Roman Reigns and The Usos on Friday Night SmackDown, and will be the perfect gift for any fan who enjoys the work of the Universal Champion and his cousins.

4. Drew McIntyre POP! Vinyl Figure

Link: Click Here

A perfect gift for any fan of collectables, the Drew McIntyre POP! Vinyl figure can be picked up for just £7.95 from WWE Shop right now.

POP! Vinyls are incredibly popular amongst collectors, and this Drew McIntyre figure is no exception.

If Drew McIntyre isn't your cup of tea, there are POP! Vinyls for many other WWE Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers available on WWE Shop right now too, perfect for any fan.

3. Bobby Lashley SummerSlam 2021 Commemorative Plaque

Link: Click Here

Another one for the collectors here, as you can pick up this awesome Bobby Lashley commemorative plaque from this year's SummerSlam event for a sale price of £15.92.

At the event, Bobby Lashley beat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to retain the WWE Champion, and you can remember the 'All Mighty's" big win with this commemorative plaque.

2. WWE Championship Replica Title Belt

Link: Click Here

The perfect gift for anyone that wants to feel like a WWE Superstar, you can purchase a replica WWE Championship from WWE Shop for £262.70.

Usually setting you back £342.31, the replica WWE Champion is a fantastic present for anyone who is a fan of WWE Champion Big E, or who just wants to feel like a member of the WWE roster.

1. WWE WrestleMania 38 Tickets

Link: Click Here

The ultimate gift for any WWE fan, tickets to WrestleMania 38 next April in Texas, which has all the makings of a tremendous two-night pay-per-view event.

Whether a fan new or old, give the ultimate gift this Christmas with a trip to the biggest event of the year – WrestleMania 38!

With US travel now open from the UK, WWE is set to deliver the ultimate fan experience in Dallas, Texas.

It's not just WrestleMania, as you can also purchase tickets for Friday Night SmackDown, WrestleMania Axxess, Monday Night Raw and even more WWE events that week.

Prices start from £400, and will certainly be the perfect gift for any WWE fan.

