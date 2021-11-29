FIFA 22 81-87 Upgrade SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of a decently rated card?

The game also has several other Upgrade SBCs that have already been added to the Ultimate Team system, and there’s likely to be even more added over the next few months.

Upgrades are a good opportunity for players to usually trade in a small amount of fodder or spend a small number of coins to get hold of a pretty decent card.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 81-87 Upgrade SBC, including how many coins it will take to complete.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the 81-87 Upgrade SBC

Here are the requirements to complete the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22:

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 4

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Freeze (FUTMAS): Release Date, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

81-87 Upgrade SBC Cost

Players will be looking at around 2,500 coins to complete the SBC task from scratch, which is a small amount to pay for an 81-87 rated player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be even easier to complete.



Is it Worth Completing?

Players on FUTBIN are not fans of the latest SBC from EA, with just over 50% giving a negative reaction to the new challenge.

It’s always a gamble, but if you’re lucky you could be walking away with an 87-rated card for only 2.500 coins and only trading in 4 players.

Unfortunately, this is just for Rare Gold Cards and not some of the Special cards that are currently available in the FUT system, so bear that in mind before you go in head-first looking for an In-Form!

That said, if you’ve got the fodder then give it a go, it’s repeatable so you can always try your luck again if you don’t get the card you’re after!

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News