Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: What Is The Release Date?

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is on the horizon and fans of the series will be eager to know when the confirmed release date is.

The upcoming virtual racing sim will be the 21st since the series began back in 2012 and is being developed by KT Racing underneath the Nacon development banner, with the game branching out onto next-gen consoles for the first time.

Players will be able to drive some of the world's most exotic cars from brands such as Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Dodge and many more - set on Hong Kong Island and based in the Far East for the first time.

With Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown set to go head to head with the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7, gamers will be curious when they can get their hands on this all-new driving game.

In what is one of the long-running games currently in the gaming industry, fans are apprehensive to experience driving high-performance cars under the bright lights, last the beautiful Victoria Peak and down the infamous Nathan Road in Kowloon.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date

Nacon have confirmed that their luxury virtual driving experience will be available to purchase on 22nd September 2022 for multiple platforms - including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Hong Kong Island environment will vastly differ from the Ibiza setting that was brought to gamers last time out - with the attention of detail as far as visuals are concerned expected to be far greater than any other game that's come before in the franchise.

As pictured above, the Land Rover SVR is one of several cars that players will be able to get behind the wheel of, thanks to the copyright deal that was attached to the announcement video that featured last year.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of racing games, with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown joining what is proving to be a congested sector of the gaming industry.

