Diablo Immortal: Release Date, News, Trailer, Gameplay, PC, Mobile and All You Need To Know

Developers Blizzard announced that they would be making a new game named Diablo Immortal and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the game being released.

The upcoming free-to-play video game in the Diablo series is a huge new online multiplayer action role-playing game which takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

The Diablo franchise is a lot of fun and has been very popular and successful for decades, with the first one being released all the way back in 1996.

With the game being so successful, there is a lot of pressure on the developers but we have no doubt that they will meet the expectations of the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal:

Release Date

A specific release date has not been confirmed for the game, but we do know that Blizzard plans to release Diablo Immortal in 2022.

Trailer

The gaming community will be over the moon to hear that a cinematic trailer has been released and it shows us that the game will take place in between Diablo II and Diablo III and will be a hack and slash adventure with tonnes of action.

Gameplay

Blizzard also gave us a sneak peak at the gameplay in the Diablo Immortal. This gameplay trailer revealed:

You will be able to pick from six heroic classes

There will be some epic powerful new abilities

New Zones

New Stories

New Dungeons

A huge multiplayer experience

Is it available on PC?

There have been a lot of questions around whether this game will be available on PC.

Sadly, Diablo Immortal will not be available on PC.

Mobile

Diablo Immortal is a mobile exclusive, and will be available on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

We expect you will have to have your phone updated to the latest version in order to play the game.

This game will definitely be a lot of fun and we for one cannot wait to see it be released.

There will no doubt be a lot more updates over the next few months, including a possible release date, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

