West Ham latest news: David Gold 'might be convinced' to sell his whole Irons stake

Journalist Paul Brown thinks West Ham co-owner David Gold could be convinced at some stage to sell his whole stake.

Daniel Kretinsky recently bought a 27% stake in West Ham, and Brown believes Gold could sell what he currently holds to the Czech billionaire or someone else in the future.

What is the latest news involving West Ham's ownership?

As already mentioned, Kretinsky recently bought a stake in West Ham, who had previously been owned by Gold and David Sullivan.

This is not Kretinsky's first venture into football, with the 46-year-old already a co-owner and president at Sparta Prague back home.

While Kretinsky has only bought a 27% stake, as per The Guardian, he has the option for a full takeover, something agreed upon following the purchase of his initial stake.

It means GSB's controversial ownership of the east London club could be coming to an end.

What has Paul Brown said about David Gold and Daniel Kretinsky?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown believes Gold could sell his whole West Ham stake in the near future.

He told GMS: "It may even be that some of his stake is being sold to Kretinsky. We don't quite know yet. Until the details come out, it's impossible to say, but Gold is someone who might be convinced at some point to sell his whole stake, so that's one to watch, I think."

What does Daniel Kretinsky's arrival mean for West Ham now?

Given Kretinsky's wealth, most West Ham supporters will be expecting investment in the upcoming transfer windows.

It is something manager David Moyes has also spoken about; however, the Scotsman has called for calm and is urging his club to use their money wisely.

He may, though, need Kretinsky, Gold and Sullivan to act in January if West Ham pick up any more serious injuries.

The Hammers are looking a bit light at the back following Angelo Ogbonna's anterior cruciate ligament injury, which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. It leaves just Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop as senior centre-back options for Moyes.

Up front, the Premier League outfit are not spoilt for choice either, with Michail Antonio the only recognised centre-forward currently in the squad.

Considering all of that, perhaps those are two areas West Ham will try to strengthen with Kretinsky's money as they look to keep hold of fourth place and qualify for the Champions League.

