Southampton transfer news: Saints tipped to be 'interested' in £19.8m England star

Journalist Tom Barclay can imagine Southampton being interested in Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard but would be shocked to see a move materialise.

The 28-year-old is attracting interest in the Premier League amid his current contract dilemma at Old Trafford.

What is the latest news on Jesse Lingard's future?

Lingard's future looks to be away from United. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that talks over a new contract - with his current one set to expire at the end of the season - have collapsed.

It means the £19.8m-rated attacking midfielder could be available in January - likely the Red Devils' last chance to make some money off of him.

According to the same outlet, both West Ham and Newcastle United are interested in Lingard's signature, though United are reluctant to do business with the former, seeing them as rivals for the top four.

It could leave Southampton with a good opportunity to sneak in and land the 32-cap England international should Ralph Hasenhuttl decide he wants to strengthen his attacking options.

What has Tom Barclay said about Jesse Lingard to Southampton?

Barclay can certainly imagine Southampton being interested in signing Lingard. However, given the budget the club operates on, The Sun journalist would be shocked if a transfer took place.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's just a new way of doing things for Southampton. They have to box clever more when it comes to fees and wages. I'd be really surprised. I'd imagine they are interested because he's such a good player, but to actually pull it off would be a shock."

Where is Jesse Lingard likely to end up?

You would imagine that West Ham's interest in Lingard would also complicate things for Southampton.

The United star, of course, spent the second half of last season out on loan at the London Stadium and arguably played the best football of his career there.

In 16 league appearances, Lingard scored nine goals and provided four assists to help the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish.

Given that and where West Ham are in the table, it is hard to see Lingard looking past the east London club if he decides he wants to stay in England.

The Telegraph have reported that Lingard is keen on a move to Serie A, so the former West Ham loanee remaining in the country does not look like it is a certainty.

